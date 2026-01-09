Weathering the storms: 37 pictures from decades of Midlands weather and how we coped
Across the Midlands, we do our best to carry on whatever the weather, but there are times when conditions really do stop play and cause widespread disruption.
With Storm Goretti gripping the region, we’ve assembled an eclectic selection of images from our archives to look back at some of the challenging weather the Midlands has endured over the decades.
The collection includes a church damaged by lightning, a Shropshire farmer seeking advice from the Birmingham Met Office, and a boost for a Tipton firm producing aluminium guttering, whose same-day services benefited from the wet winter of 1980.
There are also some fantastic examples of community spirit: from football fans armed with garden forks battling to ensure a match went ahead despite the weather, to the University of Wolverhampton stepping in to help a Japanese schools’ rugby team by offering indoor training facilities during heavy snow. Even a local Territorial Army makes an appearance, travelling to a Welsh valley to help free a community cut off by snow — proving that bad weather does not always dampen our spirits.