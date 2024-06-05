Shropshire village yarn bombers pay tribute to D-Day heroes with postbox toppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albrighton Craft Group have been busy with their knitting needles in anticipation of two events this week.

The first, the anniversary of D-Day, will take place on Thursday.

This year marks 80 years since the Normandy landings, which marked the start of Allied operations that would ultimately liberate Western Europe, defeat Nazi Germany and end the Second World War.

Albrighton's talented knitters have installed a topper commemorating the landings on a postbox by the Old Bush Inn on High Street.

The team have also crafted a second topper on the postbox on Station Road, outside Morrisons Daily, in anticipation of the return of the Cosford Airshow this Sunday.

Judy Green, Beverley Nicholls, Terri Westwood and Dorothy Marsh

The craft group have become well known in the village for their toppers since their formation six years ago.

One of the team, Judy Green, explained: "It was set up to combat loneliness, which it really does do. We laugh - a lot."

Albrighton Craft Group have created two postbox toppers for the village of Albrighton

Judy said the mastermind behind much of the project was Irene Taylor, one of the original members of the group.

"The dedication and effort she puts in is really quite fantastic," Judy said.

"They're all made out of love and gratitude, for D-Day, it's something that should never be forgotten. So many lost their lives, working on them has been an absolute pleasure."

When did the postbox topping tradition start?

The tradition of topping postboxes with knitted bonnets gained national momentum during the pandemic when people got out their needles to celebrate frontline workers.

During the late Queen's Jubilee, yarn bombers were back out in force, decorating the nation's postboxes with celebratory works of art.

Following the Queen's death, knitters were paying sweet tribute to the late monarch with their woolly creations.

Eight month later, crafters were back out, reading postboxes to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.