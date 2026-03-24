Rolls-Royce set to launch coachbuilt EV

Rolls-Royce is introducing a new electric vehicle commission programme for its clients with the ‘Coachbuild Collection’ series.

The British firm will invite some of its most loyal customers down to its global Private Office Network, located in Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai, New York and the firm’s hometown of Goodwood, West Sussex.

Rolls-Royce refers to the programme as a ‘new proposition in super-luxury’ and continues the success of the brand’s one-off commissions with the Sweptail; the Boatail and Droptail.

The Spectre is Rolls-Royce’s first EV. (Rolls-Royce)

The programme begins with a unique Rolls-Royce vehicle, developed and designed by the firm’s coachbuilding department. All models built under the Coachbuild Collection will be homologated and road-legal while clients will be given access to closed testing facilities while witnessing development of the models. They’ll have exclusive access to Rolls-Royce’s design studios, too.

Rolls-Royce has not revealed images of the first model to be built under the Coachbuild Collection, though it has said that it will be ‘electric’ with information on its powertrain, design and interior to follow later this year.

Further details on the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Collection series will be revealed in April, with all models set to be built in limited numbers.