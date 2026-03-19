Kia boss hints at room for ‘EV1’ electric city car in the future

Kia will expand its EV model line-up even further with an ‘electric city car’ in the future.

That’s according to Kia UK’s president and CEO, Paul Philpott, who explained how the Korean firm is delivering exactly what it promised – growing its range of ‘EV’ models since 2020 and will continue to offer as much choice for the consumer.

Kia currently offers 11 electric vehicles and has just sold its 100,000th EV in the UK. The brand is about to launch the EV2, a compact B-segment crossover, while a smaller model – which could be called the ‘EV1’ – is likely to follow in the future.

The EV2 is currently Kia’s smallest electric model. (Kia)

Speaking at the European launch of the Kia EV2, Philpott told the PA news agency: “You only have to look at our range of cars to realise that alongside the EV3, we now have the EV2, the EV4 hatchback and EV5 SUV. There is room for a small electric city car and when we have to meet the 80 per cent ZEV Mandate EV market share, we need to be selling electric vehicles in every segment of the market.”

He added: “We’ve been selling EVs for 12 years now and this week we sold our 100,000th unit in the UK. Kia is a significant player in electric vehicles and already has one of the most comprehensive ranges to enable the brand to meet tougher ZEV Mandate targets.”

The Kia EV2 will go on sale later this year with details on UK pricing, specifications and further details to follow in due course.