Kia Sportage tops the best-selling cars in September

September’s best-selling cars have been revealed, with SUVs still the most popular choice of car for British buyers.

The new car market rose by 13.2 per cent last month, which is the strongest ‘new numberplate’ month since September 2020. A 50.8 per cent share of all new registrations were electrified, with battery-electric vehicle sales achieving the strongest month ever, with a total market share of 29.1 per cent and 72,779 registrations, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered vehicles still hold the largest share in the market, with 141,308 registrations.

So, which cars are the most popular in the UK right now? Here is the list of Britain’s top 10 best-selling cars.

Kia Sportage – 9,455



The Sportage is Britain’s best-selling car for September. (Kia)

The Kia Sportage takes the crown again as Britain’s best-selling car, and for several reasons.

It has a stylish exterior design, there is lots of standard equipment, it’s good to drive and comes with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Inside, there is lots of interior space for families, while the rear seats fold completely flat and can also recline to make longer journeys more comfortable.

Also, there is a choice of frugal petrol and hybrid powertrains, and the Sportage has just received a midlife facelift, which brings more modern exterior and interior details to keep it looking fresh.

Ford Puma – 8,310



The Puma is great fun to drive. (Ford)

The Puma is Ford’s most popular car and that’s because it represents excellent value for money.

It’s available with petrol and electric power, while the EV ‘Gen-E’ version is also eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant incentive, which slashes £3,750 off the list price.

The Puma is also fun to drive, comes with lots of standard equipment and should be cheap to run.

There is also a hot ‘ST’ model for the performance buyer and there are plenty of Ford dealerships to keep your Puma well-maintained.

Nissan Qashqai – 7,218



The Qashqai is a very popular choice for British buyers. (Nissan)

Built in Britain, the Nissan Qashqai has become a firm favourite among British car buyers on account of its excellent all-round package.

The Qashqai is available with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains, while the car has recently undergone a few updates to make it even better than before with improvements made to its infotainment system and exterior styling.

There is also the choice of a new and improved petrol-electric powertrain, which Nissan claims can achieve more than 60mpg and is cleaner and more powerful than the old unit.

Jaecoo 7 – 6,489



The 7 is available with a number of engine options (Jaecoo)

A Chinese brand that is rapidly picking up pace here in the UK is Jaecoo.

The 7 is the firm’s midsize SUV, which rivals the Ford Kuga and Nissan Qashqai, and is available with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Jaecoo 7 represents excellent value for money with the entry-level car coming in at £30,115, which undercuts almost all of the competition when it comes to price.

It’s also very practical, packing a 500-litre boot capacity, and there is plenty of space inside for a growing family.

Vauxhall Corsa – 5,841



The Corsa is available with petrol, hybrid or electric power. (Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa is Britain’s best-selling supermini, and that’s because it ticks all of the right boxes.

It’s cheap to run, comes with a decent amount of standard equipment and there is petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains on offer.

It may not be the most exciting car on sale, but the Corsa represents excellent value for money and is a great choice for those looking for their first car, or just a practical family runaround.

BYD Seal U – 5,373



The Seal U is BYD’s plug-in hybrid SUV. (BYD)

BYD is a Chinese firm that is making a big impression in Europe and the Seal U is the firm’s only plug-in hybrid offering.

The Seal U rivals cars such as the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, comes equipped with lots of standard equipment and is priced from £33,315.

It’s also practical, with several cubby holes dotted about the cabin and there is a 425-litre boot capacity, to make this a family-friendly SUV.

Hyundai Tucson – 5,347



The Tucson is practical and efficient. (Hyundai)

It’s built on the same platform as the best-selling Kia Sportage, but features a more dynamic exterior design.

The Hyundai Tucson is an excellent choice for families as it’s excellent to drive and is available with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

There is a sporty ‘N Line’ trim level too, which adds a few more exterior and interior enhancements taken from the firm’s ‘N’ Performance division and there is lots of space inside.

MG HS – 5,173



The HS is an impressive family SUV. (MG)

The HS is MG’s largest and most practical SUV in its model line-up.

It’s available with a choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, while all models come with lots of standard equipment and boasts tonnes of interior space.

Interior quality is also a strong point with the HS, as there are lots of soft-touch materials to make the cabin feel more upmarket.

The HS provides a smooth driving experience and there is a choice of manual and automatic transmissions available.

Volkswagen Golf – 5,147



The Golf is the benchmark when it comes to family hatchbacks. (Volkswagen)

The benchmark for small family hatchbacks is the Volkswagen Golf.

It’s been on sale for more than 50 years and in that time it has gone through eight generations and has become one of the firm’s best-selling models.

The Golf is available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power, and is also available as a hatchback or an estate.

The Golf is good to drive, refined, comfortable, smooth and frugal, while the estate comes with an impressive 611-litre boot capacity.

Volvo XC40 – 4,941



The XC40 is a safe and classless choice among buyers. (Volvo)

It may have been around since 2018, but that hasn’t stopped British buyers choosing the Volvo XC40.

The XC40 is still a great all-round package as it comes with lots of interior space, has a premium feel and is available with petrol, diesel and electric power.

Out on the road, the XC40 provides a supple ride and if you go for a petrol or electric model, they’re quiet and refined.

The interior quality is also very plush-feeling and all XC40s come equipped with a 452-litre boot capacity.