Upcoming electric Mercedes VLE set to ‘redefine space’

The upcoming Mercedes VLE will deliver a ‘limousine-like’ experience as the brand begins pre-series production of the new van.

Showcasing the moment with a new teaser image, Mercedes has kick-started production of the new VLE at its Vitoria plant in Spain. Expected to arrive in the first half of next year, the VLE will arrive as an electric vehicle sitting atop a brand-new platform. The brand says that it has ‘thoroughly modernised’ the Vitoria facility in order to build this new vehicle.

The teaser image showcases the van’s large illuminated grille, prominent Mercedes star badge and eye-catching headlights, which use LEDs to recreate the brand’s logo within each unit. There’s also a full-width LED light bar running the width of the vehicle’s front.

Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “The new VLE is the first vehicle of our new, modular and highly flexible van architecture. In record time we have brought the VLE from the initial concept considerations to production maturity.

The new VLE is expected to launch in the first half of next year

“Throughout the entire development process, we have consistently used innovative, digital methods while creating significant efficiencies. Employees in cross-functional and cross-border teams have set standards in this regard. We will be presenting the result in the first half of 2026.”

The new VLE aims to bring together practicality and a high-end finish, as well as a long range from each charge. Mercedes says that a recent development drive from Stuttgart across the Alps to Rome – a journey of around 620 miles – the VLE only required two 15-minute charging stops.