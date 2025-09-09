Hyundai reveals Concept Three EV

Hyundai has revealed the latest addition to its electric vehicle model line-up with the Concept Three EV.

The Concept Three is one of many new Hyundai EVs on the way, with the firm aiming to have an electrified version of every model in Europe by 2027 and 21 EV models globally by 2030.

The Concept Three is a rival to the likes of the Renault 4 and Volkswagen ID.3 and features Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language.

The interior features lots of sustainable materials. (Hyundai)

The exterior features Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Pixel’ lighting on the front and rear, while the side profile features body-coloured wheel arch extensions, camera door mirrors, a kick-up rear window and a wraparound rear boot spoiler. At the back, Hyundai refers to the car as an ‘Aero Hatch’ where there is a vertical tailgate and sloping roofline, to give the car a sportier appearance.

Inside, there are lots of sustainable materials used throughout with ocean waste textiles, lightweight aluminium foam, recycled wool and plastics. There is a pixel-themed steering wheel, a floating centre console and dashboard design, plus customers can even personalise the interior with Hyundai’s ‘Bring Your Own Lifestyle’ (BYOL) widgets on the steering wheel and dashboard.

It will rival the Volkswagen ID.3 and Renault 4. (Hyundai)

Hyundai has not revealed any technical information on its powertrain; however, the Concept Three will be battery-powered.

Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “Returning to IAA Mobility after four years away is a true milestone, and such an occasion deserves a milestone car.

“Concept Three represents the next step in Hyundai’s Motor’s electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant.”

The Concept Three will go into production, and will likely be called the Ioniq 3. Further details will be announced at a later date.