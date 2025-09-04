BYD to launch four plug-in hybrids and bring Shark pick-up truck to UK

BYD has confirmed that it will launch four new plug-in hybrid models, including the Shark pick-up truck to the UK next year.

That’s according to BYD UK’s sales and marketing director, Steve Beattie, who explained what BYD’s plans were for the UK market and how it’s going to expand even further over the next few years.

BYD is one of the fastest-growing Chinese car manufacturers in the UK, and currently offers a range of electric vehicles and one plug-in hybrid model.

To give customers more choice, the company will be focusing on offering more plug-in hybrid cars in the future.

Speaking at the BYD Atto 2 UK media launch, Beattie told the PA News Agency: “We see plug-in hybrids as that step for customers that aren’t really ready to go for a full-electric vehicle. We’re launching four plug-in hybrids next year, we definitely see that it’s not just about EVs, it’s about our plug-in hybrid technology to transition to the EV customer.”

The Shark is a plug-in hybrid pick-up truck. (BYD)

BYD will also bring its eagerly-anticipated Shark plug-in hybrid pick-up truck to the UK next year, and will rival the Ford Ranger PHEV, Beattie added: “The BYD Shark will be coming to the UK. The official dates are not there, but it will arrive in the UK at some time in 2026.”

BYD’s current vehicle line-up starts from £18,650 with the Dolphin Surf electric city car and rises to £57,290 for the Sealion 7 electric SUV.