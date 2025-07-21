GWM jumps ahead of Government EV grant with own discount scheme

GWM has created its own discount scheme to help take £3,750 off the cost of its cars.

The Government announced the new Electric Car Grant last week, discounting new EVs costing below £37,000 by £3,750. The amount of grant applied to each vehicle will depend on different parameters, including the cleanliness of the energy grid in the country that the vehicle is made.

However, these guidelines have yet to be released, which is why Chinese firm GWM has jumped ahead and introduced its own saving scheme for its Ora 03 electric vehicle.

GWM has introduced its own savings scheme

Thanks to a £3,750 saving, the cost of the Ora 03 drops from £24,995 to £21,245, making it one of the cheapest EVs currently on sale in the UK. There is a chance that the car could qualify for the Government’s own grant once its details are published, dropping the price even further.

Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, commented: “We don’t believe our customers should have to wait for the government to decide which vehicles qualify for the EV grant. So, we’ve taken matters into our own hands and matched the £3,750 saving, available to everyone, right now, on our ORA 03 range.

GT models come with launch control and a heat pump as standard. (GWM)

“With immediate availability, competitive finance, and exceptional value, there has never been a better time to go electric with GWM Ora.”

The GWM Ora 03 – originally called the ‘Funky Cat’ – is available in three specifications, Pure, Pro and GT. Prices now start at £21,245 for the entry-level Pure, £25,245 for the mid-range Pro and £29,254 for the range-topping GT model. Pure cars get a 48kWh battery and a range of up to 193 miles, whereas Pro and GT cars benefit from a larger 63kWh battery capable of delivering up to 260 miles between charges.