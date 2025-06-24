BYD and Octopus Energy partner up for UK’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bundle

BYD and Octopus Energy have announced the UK’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bundle.

The ‘Power Back Bundle’ is a collaboration between Chinese vehicle manufacturer, BYD, and Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest energy supplier.

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology turns an EV into a battery on wheels. An electric vehicle can draw power from the electricity grid, but some can also send power back to it at peak times to reduce the need to turn on fossil fuelled power plants.

The bundle will include a leased BYD Dolphin hatchback for £299 a month, a V2G Zaptec charger and access to a smart tariff to enable free charging at home.

All drivers will need to do is plug their cars in most nights and the technology will do the rest.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD, said: “We’re thrilled to officially launch our V2G project with Octopus Energy. BYD is fully committed to making intelligent, innovative, sustainable technologies available to our customers, and this project will allow them to unlock the full potential of electric vehicles – not just as transport but as dynamic assets that can play a key role in supporting the grid.”

She added: “Together with Octopus Energy, we’re enabling EV owners to play an active role in the energy ecosystem, reducing costs and increasing the resilience of renewable power systems.”

Later down the line, there will be more V2G-ready cars available on the market, to make the technology even more accessible to EV drivers.

The Power Back Bundle will be available later this year. Customers will have to make a reservation with Octopus Energy to get their hands on the tech.