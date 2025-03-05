Volvo’s new ES90 arrives as brand’s latest EV

Volvo has expanded its current line-up of electric vehicles with the new ES90.

Arriving as a blend of fastback, saloon and SUV bodystyles, the new ES90 is also the first Volvo to get an 800-volt charging infrastructure, which allows for super-fast top-ups and a longer range. Volvo claims that 186 miles of range could be added in 10 minutes and, fully charged, the ES90 should deliver up to 435 miles of range.

With its 3.1-metre wheelbase, the ES90 puts a focus on interior spaciousness with good levels of legroom available for those sitting in the back. The 424-litre boot can be expanded to 733 litres by folding down the rear seats, too, while a 22-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet provides additional space for cable storage.

A large central screen runs Google systems as standard

A panoramic sunroof comes on all models, but it can also be upgraded to an electrochromatic version which has a changeable transparency level. At the press of a button, those inside the ES90 can adjust how much light is allowed through the glass, allowing for a near-open-air experience or one similar to a conventional metal roof.

Volvo also says that the ES90 is equipped with four-zone climate control system and air purifier, which can help those with asthma and allergies to breathe more easily. The Swedish firm says that the system can stop ‘95 per cent of PM 2.5 particulates’ – fine particles often made up of soot and smoke – as well as as 99.9 per cent of grass, tree and pollen allergens.

A long wheelbase helps with interior space

As with other Volvo models, the ES90 uses a variety of built-in Google services, so that popular apps such as Google Maps and Google Assistant come installed as standard. A 14.5-inch central display then relays these features, while a nine-inch readout sits ahead of the driver for key vehicle information.

Keeping with Volvo’s usually close eye on safety, the ES90 comes equipped with a full suite of sensors, including one lidar, five radars, seven cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to help it detect possible collisions or vulnerable road users. A new ‘Safe Space Technology’ will also sound an alert should an occupant of the car open their door when a cyclist or pedestrian is approaching the vehicle.

Prices for the new ES90 are yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected that the model will start from around £70,000 with production expected to start this summer.