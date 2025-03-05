New Volkswagen ID.Every1 previews upcoming entry-level EV

Volkswagen is giving a clearer look at its much-anticipated compact electric car with the ID.Every1 concept.

It’s one of nine new models expected to be delivered by the German brand, with the flurry of new cars – which includes four electric models – all being based on the brand’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform.

Most importantly, the ID.Every1 – which could use the name ID.1 when it goes into production in 2027 – is targeting a price of under €20,000, or around £16,740. At this price, it would put it among some of the cheapest electric vehicles on sale in the UK.

There’s space for four inside

Volkswagen sees the ID.Every1 as the successor to the popular Up!, which provided low-cost mobility with a strong sense of build quality. Prior to that, it had been the Lupo which had occupied the spot as Volkswagen’s smallest and most price-orientated model.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “The ID. Every1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our journey to having the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable entry-level all-electric mobility.

The ID.Every1 is seen as a successor to the Up!

“Our goal: We will expand our position as the world’s leading volume manufacturer in terms of technology by 2030. And as a brand for everyone – just as you would expect from Volkswagen.”

Volkswagen has stated that the ID. Every1 will manage a range of ‘at least’ 155 miles and will achieve a top speed of 81mph courtesy of a 70kW electric motor. Measuring just over 3.8 metres in length, the ID. Every1 sits between the previous Up! and the current Polo in terms of size, yet still offers space for four people alongside a 305-litre boot.