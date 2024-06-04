Dacia’s Spring goes on sale price from £14,995

The Dacia Spring is now available to order priced from £14,995, making it the cheapest electric car currently available.

It’s an electric model available with a range of up to 136 miles during regular driving, though Dacia says it could return up to 186 miles of range when driven around the city predominantly.

The Spring also features bi-directional charging which allows it to supply power to electric items

It comes from a 28.6kWh battery – considerably smaller than most of those fitted to the latest EVs – though this brings a shorter charge time with a 20 to 100 per cent top-up being achieved in four hours when using a 7kW home charger. Dacia says that using a conventional three-pin outlet could charge the Spring in 11 hours, too. It’s available in two power outputs of either 44 or 64bhp, as well.

The Spring comes close to becoming the cheapest car overall – regardless of powertrain – and is available from £169 per month with a Dacia finance package with a deposit of £2,722. It comes at a 3.9 per cent APR, a duration of 49 months and an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles.

All versions get plenty of equipment as standard

Dacia has also teamed up with charging provider Mobilize Power Solutions to incorporate the cost of a home charger into the Spring’s month payments. Having a home charge installed adds just under £20 to the monthly cost of the car overall.

All versions get a seven-inch instrument cluster as standard, as well as cruise control, steering wheel-mounted controls and manual air conditioning. More upmarket Extreme trim cars – only available with the more powerful motor setup – gain a 10-inch central screen, two USB ports and wireless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.