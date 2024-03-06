McLaren’s new driving simulator partnership will help speed up development of new models

McLaren and motion simulator technology company Dynisma have partnered to create a state-of-the-art driving simulator.

Dynisma’s simulator will help speed up McLaren’s development of new cars, which will allow the British supercar maker to reduce its reliance on expensive prototypes while enabling tests and projects to take place in closed environments.

Emmanuele Raveglia, McLaren vehicle line executive director said: “We’re very pleased to announce that we are working with Dynisma as our Official Motion Simulator Partner. Harnessing their DMG™ technology allows us to significantly enhance our early performance development and elevate the emotional thrill of driving a McLaren even higher.”

The idea behind the collaboration is for McLaren to use the simulator to develop new models in key areas. Vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics, propulsion systems, noise vibration and harshness, control systems, human-machine interface, user experience and ergonomics can all be helped through the use of high-definition simulations.

Dynisma’s technology is already helping car manufacturers around the world, helping bring their new models to market quickly.

Based at McLaren’s technology centre in Woking, Surrey, this new technology should help develop the firm’s upcoming new models more efficiently and realistically.