Toyota gives hint of future electric Land Cruiser with new concept

Toyota Land Cruiser Se

Toyota could be set to introduce a new electric version of its Land Cruiser four-wheel-drive.

The Japanese firm has already revealed a new incarnation of its famous off-roader, but while that version will use reasonably traditional engine setups, this concept – called Land Cruiser Se – will adopt a fully electric powertrain instead.

There’s a full-width LED light bar at the rear

It also shuns the more retro-inspired design of the diesel-powered model in favour of a far more futuristic aesthetic. With crisp lines and a sharp, upright look it appears closer in design to many of the current crop of electric-powered SUVs. It also has a full-width light bar at the rear, which is a common feature among many of the latest EVs.

It also incorporates three rows of seating offering space for up to seven people, while the electric motor’s quietness ‘helps create a comfortable cabin space when driving in urban areas and other on-road situations’, according to Toyota. It also uses a monocoque design – rather than the traditional ladder chassis of the upcoming diesel version – which would point towards a more road-comfort-focused setup.

There’s space for seven people inside

Toyota has yet to give any full details about the Se’s range or performance but has stated that it’ll measure in at 5,150mm long and 1,990m wide, putting it close in size to the ‘regular’ Land Cruiser which is currently on sale in many parts of the world.