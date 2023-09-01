Updated Tesla Model 3 revealed with longer range and new look

Tesla has revealed an updated version of its popular Model 3, which gains more technology and a longer electric range.

More than two million Model 3s have been manufactured since production started in 2017, though the first examples didn’t come to the UK until 2019. It’s now one of the world’s best-selling electric cars and helped to push Tesla into the mainstream.

This upgrade sees the Model 3 getting a new, cleaner front-end design, while slimmer LED headlights are fitted too. This sleeker design helps to improve its aerodynamics, allowing for an improved range. Tesla says the Model 3 in Long Range form can now travel up to 421 miles on a single charge – up from 374 miles in the outgoing car. It will give it one of the longest ranges of any electric car on sale today.

The Model 3 can now travel up to 421 miles on a charge. (Tesla)

Tesla will continue to offer the Model 3 in a more affordable rear-wheel-drive form, though there’s no word currently on when the flagship Performance model will be introduced.

Around the rear, the Model 3 comes with brighter LED rear lights, which are more neatly integrated into the boot than the predecessor. Two new colours, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey, are also available.

Inside, Tesla has looked to improve the material quality of the Model, with new textiles and ‘real aluminium’ used for the cabin. A new 17-speaker sound system is also available, while rear passengers get a new eight-inch screen that can control the climate control, seat heating and entertainment.

Upgraded Model 3 launching today Built for distanceGo up to 629km on a single charge with updated exterior styling optimized for max aerodynamics Improved ride comfortMore refined & relaxed ride quality, thanks to a combination of stiffer body & updated suspension tuning.… pic.twitter.com/s8vJkd7h0r — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) September 1, 2023

The same 15.4-inch touchscreen as before continues to dominate the interior, with Tesla promising a ‘more usable screen area’ and enhanced connectivity and Wi-Fi capability. Steering wheel stalks are replaced by buttons for an ‘uncluttered driving experience’.