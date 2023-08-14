Renault’s Arkana E-Tech goes on sale from £26,995

Renault Arkana

Renault’s hybrid Arkana model has gone on sale in the UK, with the electrified SUV now available in a simpler range of specifications than before.

The updated Arkana – which revises a model first introduced in 2021 – has been refreshed with Renault’s new logo, a 3D-effect front grille and a number of gloss black sections to help give this car a more undercover design.

The Arkana uses a full hybrid setup

Priced from £26,995, the Arkana now comes with a simplified trim level range, with a trio of specifications now available. Things kick off with Evolution, moving to Techno and topping out with Esprit Alpine. Entry-level cars get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a seven-inch driver information screen. All cars get a seven-inch infotainment system, too.

Techno-grade cars – priced from £28,995 – add in features such as a blind spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rear view mirror. Plus, the infotainment system grows inside to 9.3 inches, while the driver information display is now a 10-inch version.

Plenty of equipment is included as standard. (Renault)

At the top of the range sits the Esprit Alpine. Priced from £31,295, these models take inspiration from the Alpine range of sports cars and, as a result, gets dynamic touches such as 19-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a special F1 ‘blade’. Double exhaust pipes take the sportier feel one stage further.