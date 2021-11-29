DS 3 Crossback E-Tense update increases electric range to 212 miles

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

DS Automobiles has announced updates for the first electric model in its range.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense was introduced in 2019 and has now received updates that will increase its battery’s range by seven per cent.

The result is that it can now travel up to 212 miles on a charge, with DS saying priority was given to improving real-world performance.

For example, the heat pump has been developed with a moisture sensor to improve efficiency. Included on all models as standard, it rates through compression, which helps the car save energy and travel further between charges.

Furthermore, the gear ratio has been tweaked to further improve efficiency, with DS saying these particular updates came from learnings from their team in the electric racing series Formula E.

Other improvements come from new 17-inch A-rated tyres developed with Continental, which are said to use a new high-silica compound that reduces rolling resistance and noise emissions.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense can be charged at speeds of 100kW, which means a 0-80 per cent charge takes about half an hour. It has a single electric motor that returns 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, giving a 0-60mph time of 8.5 seconds.

Prices start at £31,500 after the plug-in car grant for a Bastille model, rising to £38,600 for the high-spec Rivoli. Bastille models come with 17-inch alloy wheels, premium seats with comfort foam, automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors.