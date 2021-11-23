Suzuki reveals Katana updates for 2022

Suzuki Katana

The Suzuki Katana has been given an update for 2022, gaining more power, improved electronics and other new feature upgrades.

It’s based on the new GSX-S1000 platform that was introduced earlier this year and uses a 999cc four-cylinder engine that makes 150bhp at 11,000rpm.

That’s a couple of horsepower up on before with a broader spread of torque across the rev range thanks to a new intake and exhaust camshaft, new valve springs, new exhaust, and a new airbox.

(Suzuki)

A new ride-by-wire throttle has also been introduced to deliver power more smoothly. Further control over the power delivery comes from the Drive Mode Selector system. There are three settings available, each having the same peak power but with differing levels of throttle response that vary from sharp and sporty to a softer setting ideal for wet conditions.

The Katana has a bi-directional quickshifter and five traction control modes to keep wheel slip in check – including a fully off setting.

Completing the electronics package is a new clutch assist system that mitigates the effect of engine braking when downshifting from higher rpm, as well as an easy start system and low revs assist that improves low speed control and avoids stalling.

(Suzuki)

The new Katana has the same lightweight aluminium frame and GSX-R-derived swingarm, with fully adjustable KYB front forks and rear shock. There are Brembo monobloc callipers up front biting 310mm discs, with six-spoke, cast aluminium wheels wearing Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport2, custom-made for the GSX-S platform.

The sharply styled bodywork takes cues from the original machine from the 1980s and now wears new colours including a dark matte blue, complemented by gold forks and wheels. The dark grey version gets red wheels, while all Katanas come with a new red night mode from the dash.