Revised Volkswagen T-Roc arrives with new look and interior enhancements

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen has released an updated version of its T-Roc, bringing a fresh new design and a range of other revisions to its popular crossover.

The T-Roc has proved immensely popular for Volkswagen, with more than one million examples sold worldwide just four years after it hit the market.

Now, it has been updated in order to stay current in what is a hotly contested segment. Applied to both five-door and cabriolet models, the exterior changes include a reworked front end with redesigned headlights which seem to blend into the chrome grille accents. The air inlets have been reshaped too and are connected together with a black-coloured section.

The interior boasts a soft-touch dashboard and an updated screen

Around the back, the tail lights have been given new LED graphics, though both the Volkswagen logo and T-Roc badging remain in a central location on the boot. The rear bumper has been reprofiled, though, with a chunkier look than before.

Inside, there’s a new soft-touch dashboard incorporating an eight- or 9.2-inch screen incorporated into the design, bringing features such as Apple CarPlay. This is joined by an eight-inch digital display ahead of the driver.

The multifunction steering wheel is also new, while Volkswagen Group’s new software allows the T-Roc to receive online services too.

Drum roll please…take your first glimpse at the much-loved T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet's fresh new look.#VWTRoc #VWTRocCabriolet pic.twitter.com/qcgK7Rg0eT — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) November 17, 2021

The new T-Roc will also take on Volkswagen’s latest trim structure, with Life and Style specifications set to replace older Design and SEL offerings. Top-level R-Line and performance R versions will remain, however.

A similar line-up of engines will be available too, ranging from a 108bhp petrol right the way through to the 296bhp 2.0-litre unit fitted on the all-wheel-drive R model.