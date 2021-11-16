Updated Yamaha TMAX brings new look and tech upgrades

Yamaha TMAX

Yamaha has introduced an updated version of its TMAX scooter, bringing a more compact body as well as a great level of technology.

Available in TMAX and flagship TMAX Tech Max guises, the scooter has been slimmed down to make getting on and off even easier, though the seating position is somewhat sportier than before.

Designed with Yamaha’s supersport motorcycles as inspiration, the TMAX’s exterior design has been completely remodelled for a sharper look. At the rear is a new T-shaped light, too. The TMAX will also be available in ‘Extreme Yellow’ for the first time, alongside Icon Blue and Sword Grey shades.

A newly designed adjustable screen has also been included. It’s kitted out with a central air intake which, according to Yamaha, reduces wind pressure on the rider’s body when travelling at greater speeds, making the experience more comfortable. It also helps to reduce wind noise. This screen is electrically adjustable on the TMAX Tech Max.

A new seven-inch colour TFT display has been fitted too and it can be configured to show one of three display styles. All three display a large central digital speedometer, though ‘Sporty’ mode features a radial block-type tachometer.

Riders can also connect their smartphone to the system via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or USB connection, enabling them to play music, receive notifications and respond to calls in conjunction with a headset which will need to be purchased separately.

The large screen can be configured to show different readouts

A full Garmin navigation system is included too, offering live traffic updates and spoken turn-by-turn instructions, while PhotoReal Junction View gives a realistic depiction of junctions and road turns ahead.

Tech MAX versions also benefit from a heated seat and grips, as well as cruise control.

The TMAX is powered by a 560cc twin-cylinder engine – the same as that fitted to the previous version – though the scooter also benefits from lighter spin-forged wheels and revised suspension.