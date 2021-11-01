Supercharger network opened to non-Tesla EV owners in new trial

Tesla

Tesla is kickstarting a trial that will see owners of other types of electric vehicle given access to the firm’s Superchargers.

Taking place at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, the trial will allow non-Tesla EV owners to access charging via the Tesla app. Tesla owners will still be able to use the chargers as normal, while the firm will also be monitoring each site for congestion.

Trial program for opening Tesla Superchargers to other EVs has begun https://t.co/g4HpgRGl7d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2021

Tesla opened its first Supercharger in 2012 and, today has more than 25,000 worldwide. In a statement, the firm said that it had ‘always been’ an ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs to ‘encourage more drivers to go electric’.

Though just a trial for now, Tesla says that through additional expansion it can ‘eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.’

The Model 3 was September’s best-selling car in Europe

Tesla’s Model 3 was crowned the best-selling car in Europe during September – the first time that an electric car had taken the top spot. According to data from JATO Dynamics, some 24,591 units were registered during the month, securing a 2.6 per cent market share.