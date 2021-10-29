This is the bZ4X, Toyota’s first purpose-built electric vehicle

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota has revealed the bZ4X, the firm’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and the opening model in its new Beyond Zero sub-brand.

It’s the first in a series of ‘bZ’ models built on a new, dedicated electric vehicle platform co-developed with Subaru.

The bZ4X is an SUV with bold styling that previews the design language of further models in the range. The front end has a new ‘hammerhead’ signature that incorporates slim headlights and ‘an emphasis on the front corners that communicates the car’s strong stance’.

(Toyota)

It has chunky wheel arch mouldings that give it a more robust look, while at the rear, there’s a sleek, sloping roofline and full-width light bar.

Inside, the design is said to be inspired by the Swedish word ‘lagom’, which means ‘just right’. The cabin aims to give off the ambience of the living room with soft, woven trim textures.

There’s a slim and low instrument panel to create a more spacious feel, while the instrument display is set above the steering wheel to keep it closer to the driver’s eyeline.

Toyota reckons the bZ4X has class-leading legroom, while the boot is spacious at 452 litres.

(Toyota)

The line-up starts with a front-wheel drive model that’s powered by a motor that makes 201bhp and 265Nm, providing a 0-60mph time of 8.4 seconds and top speed of 100mph. An all-wheel drive version makes 215bhp and 336Nm of torque, sprinting from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds.

When it comes to range, the bZ4X has a 71.4kWh battery that is expected to provide a range in excess of 280 miles. It can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW, providing an 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.