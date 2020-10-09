New Volkswagen California Beach brings added versatility to the range

California Beach

Volkswagen has introduced a new Beach variant of its popular California model for owners who need extra space and flexibility.

Set to go on sale later on this month with first deliveries in March next year, the Beach specification will be split into two distinct trims – Camper and Tour.

A pop-top comes as standard on all Beach models

Both variants receive a manual pop-up roof, camping table with two folding chairs and 17-inch wheels. Both DAB radio and smartphone integration apps are included too, while each van will be driven by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine linked to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Tour models get five seats as standard, though there’s the option to increase this to six or seven. Volkswagen claims that this ability makes it the only camper on the market today which is capable of seating this many people. Also fitted with sliding doors on both passenger and driver’s side, prices for the California Tour start from £52,062.

Camper models gain a single gas stove