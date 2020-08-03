Electric vehicle owners can pay for parking using electricity

Electric vehicle owners visiting Nissan’s Pavilion exhibition space in Yokohama, Japan, can now pay for parking by discharging their battery.

The Pavilion has been built to showcase the firm’s innovations in the mobility sector, and the parking programme is part of the demonstrations of how the car industry could adapt to new technology in the future.

(Nissan)

The exhibition centre’s Chaya Cafe runs on energy supplied by solar energy and Nissan Leaf electric cars. The firm has been proactive since releasing the Leaf when it comes to finding a ‘second life’ for its vehicles’ batteries, such as repurposing them for home energy storage solutions rather than disposing of them.

In Japan, Nissan has worked with the government to use Leaf cars as mobile batteries to supply energy during natural disasters.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said: “The Pavilion is a place where customers can see, feel, and be inspired by our near-future vision for society and mobility.

“As the world shifts to electric mobility, EVs will be integrated into society in ways that go beyond just transportation.”

The Nissan Pavilion is a 10,000-square-metre, zero-emission facility located close to the firm’s global headquarters. Nissan has not revealed whether it plans to roll out the electricity for the parking scheme to other locations.