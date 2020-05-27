Electric XC40 Recharge goes on sale in the UK

Order books for Volvo’s first electric vehicle have opened in the UK, with the XC40 Recharge priced from £53,155.

Badged P8 to differentiate it from the plug-in hybrid Recharge model, the small SUV leads the charge for the Swedish firm’s electric range, which will grow to include five electric vehicles over the next five years.

(Volvo)

The XC40 Recharge P8 has a range of 249 miles and can be charged to 80 per cent of its battery capacity within 40 minutes at a fast charger. It makes 402bhp and has a 0-60mph time of 4.9 seconds.

At first, it will only be offered in R-Design specification, which includes 19-inch alloy wheels, leather and nubuck upholstery, aluminium inlays, 12-inch driver display, high-end audio system and LED headlights.

Unplug and play with the XC40 Recharge. #VolvoRecharged — Volvo Car UK (@VolvoCarUK) December 17, 2019

Optional equipment highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels (£750), charcoal leather upholstery (£900), upgraded driver assistance (£1,550), and a climate pack (£775) that adds heated seats all around, a heated steering wheel and heated front windscreen.

Volvo has continued its commitment to safety by completely redesigning the front end crash structure to account for the fact there is no longer an engine under the bonnet. The XC40 Recharge P8 is also the first Volvo to get a new version of Pilot Assist, the firm’s advanced cruise control system.

Buyers can order now with deliveries expected in early 2021.