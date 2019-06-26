Extensive Porsche collection going under the hammer with no reserve

A collection of more than 30 Porsche and Volkswagen cars and over 350 pieces of memorabilia will go under the hammer in September with no reserve.

The extensive lot is known as the Taj Ma Garaj Collection, and was owned by Porsche obsessive John Dixon, who passed away in 2013. Proud to share his passion with other enthusiasts, Dixon would open his Ohio-based collection to thousands of visitors ever year.

(RM Sotheby’s)

One of the most-prized lots is the 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster Coachwork by Reutter, which has an estimate of $1.5 million to $2m (approx. £1.2m to £1.6m). RM Sotheby’s, which is running the auction, calls it the “ultimate” version of the Speedster, adding that this is a “fantastic example of the lightest, most race-prepared version of the model”.

This particular example comes with a rare hard-top roof, as well as having a lightened chassis, GT-spec engine, and extensive documentation.

#PorscheParadise: We’re excited to present the Taj Ma Garaj Collection, entirely without reserve, this 28 September in Dayton, Ohio! The Collection comprises more than 30 Porsche and Volkswagen cars, along with over 350 lots of memorabilia. See more at https://t.co/iqnh9U7MgC! pic.twitter.com/FJgnq9OJsD — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) June 25, 2019

It’s one of various Porsche 356 models up for sale, including a unique custom limousine, which was commissioned by Dixon and built from various cars. It’s estimated to fetch up to $250,000 (approx. £197,000).

Other lots include a 1952 Porsche 356 Cabriolet, 1967 Porsche 911 S Coupe, 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport and a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo, which range in value from $225,000 to $450,000 (approx. £177,000 to £355,000).

(RM Sotheby’s)

The rest of the collection includes six decades-worth of Porsches, various Volkswagen Beetles, and extensive memorabilia, including vintage arcade games, original dealership banners and sought-after spare engines.

Donnie Gould, RM Sotheby’s senior car specialist, said: “The Taj Ma Garaj building is truly a Porsche enthusiast’s heaven. John Dixon was as knowledgeable about his cars as he was passionate, and what he has assembled represents sought-after high watermarks in Porsche production, alongside cars like a wrought-iron Beetle that are just plain fun.”

The auction is being held at RM Sotheby’s in Dayton, Ohio, USA on September 28.