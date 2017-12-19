Nissan recalls 320,000 vehicles after fault causes cars to go up in flames

Nissan has been forced to recall 320,000 cars after an electrical problem caused several to catch fire.

Six models have been affected, and the manufacturer says the problem is down to a defective coating of the electronic control unit. The flaw can cause a short circuit – and nine vehicles have already caught fire as a result.

The models affected include the Serena, along with people carriers and vans manufactured for Suzuki Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp between February 2010 and September 2014. Nissan has confirmed the issue only concerns cars sold in Japan.

A statement from the manufacturer said: “Nissan is committed to the safety, service and satisfaction of our customers and their passengers.

“Nissan is conducting a voluntary recall campaign in Japan on certain Japan-manufactured Serena, NV200 and Cube vehicles to replace the Intelligent Power Distribution Module at no cost to the customer.

“Nissan will begin notifying affected owners in Japan in December.”

This latest recall comes just a few months after the manufacturer had to recall more than a million cars sold in Japan between January 2014 and September 2017, after it emerged the company wasn’t using properly registered safety inspectors – as the law required.

The earlier recall meant Nissan’s production lines had to be shut for two weeks while new procedures were put in place and properly qualified safety inspectors trained up – adding pressure to new chief executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has only been in the job since April.

Regarding the recall issues, Saikawa said: “From my point of view, if I see any mistakes I’d like to take drastic measures. This is my job and I’m the one to lead it.”