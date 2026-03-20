Members of Jim Mostyn’s indoor rowing club at Wrekin College in Wellington are taking on the challenge in honour of fellow fitness enthusiast Cathy Williamson, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour three years ago.

Despite her diagnosis, Cathy has continued attending the club’s popular core stability classes and remains a familiar face at the sessions each week. Last year she also completed the TCS London Marathon, inspiring friends and fellow members with her determination and resilience.

The fundraising row, taking place at Wrekin College on Friday, March 27, will see members of the club come together to each row 10,000 metres on indoor rowing machines, raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity while celebrating Cathy’s incredible strength and positive attitude.

Jim Mostyn and Kirsty Smallman with Cathy Williamson on the indoor rower as they prepare for the fundraising challenge for The Brain Tumour Charity on March 27 at Wrekin College.

Thirty-two indoor rowers who attend Jim and Sally's classes are taking on the challenge, while Cathy has also decided to join them, on the same weekend she will be running a 10k.

Jim Mostyn, who runs the indoor rowing, circuit training and core stability classes alongside his wife Sally, said Cathy’s determination has had a profound impact on everyone around her.

“She is one of the most determined people you could ever hope to meet,” he said.

“Cathy has faced an unimaginably difficult diagnosis with courage and positivity and she continues to turn up to classes with a smile on her face. She is an inspiration to everyone in our fitness community.

“This row is our way of showing our support for her and raising money for a charity that is doing vital work for people affected by brain tumours.”

Among those taking part is indoor rower and friend of Cathy, Kirsty Smallman, who said Cathy’s achievements have motivated her and many others. Kirsty’s 16-year-old son Eddie will also be taking part in the indoor rowing challenge.

“Watching Cathy run the London Marathon last year is something that will stay with me forever,” she said.

“To see her determination and strength on that day was incredibly moving and it inspired me personally to return to full fitness and be the best version of myself.

“This challenge is about celebrating Cathy and raising awareness and funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.”

The Brain Tumour Charity is the world’s leading brain tumour charity and funds research, raises awareness and provides support for those affected by the disease.

Members of the public who would like to support the challenge and donate to The Brain Tumour Charity can do so via the club’s fundraising page.