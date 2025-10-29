'We’re going to light up Wellington’: New Christmas lights plans for town

The town council has an increased budget of £27,500 to spend on putting on a modern show with changeable coloured lights as it looks to get people in the Christmas spirit across the centre of Wellington, Arleston, Brooklands and Shawbirch.

Wellington Town Council is soon to announce the full details of this year’s events but a leading councillor couldn’t resist sharing her enthusiasm at a meeting this week.

The offices of Wellington Town Council in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on will be held at 5pm on Saturday, November 29.

Councillor Emma Holding (Labour, Arleston) said: “We are going to push the boat out and light up Wellington. It is really exciting.”

Councillor Emma Holding. Picture: Wellington Town Council

Tuesday’s (October 28) meeting of the events and communications committee heard that new contractors will be providing RGB (red, green, blue) lights which can provide changing patterns of light and more versatility.

In New Street it will be a case of ‘Wellies down and lights up’ as the distinctive Wellington boot overhead displays are temporarily replaced by Christmas illuminations.

Councillor Holding, who chairs the committee, said the group is also planning events in Brooklands, Arleston and Shawbirch on Monday, December 1.

The meeting heard that the event in Arleston is supported by the local residents association. It is “always well attended”, the meeting heard.

In Shawbirch and Brooklands the town council wants to “up their game” and encourage good turnouts in those areas too.

Visits by Santa are on the cards, as are gifts for the children.

Councillor Holding said: “It is really exciting to see.”