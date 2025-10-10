Phase two of Wellington Orbit redevelopment reaches halfway milestone

Significant progress has been made on the upper floors of the site at 1 Station Road, where spaces are being brought back into active use to create spaces for the local community.

The project represents a key step in Wellington Orbit’s long-term vision of expanding its role as a cultural and community hub, with completion of this second phase expected in 2026.

Phase Two builds on more than a decade of work at Wellington Orbit. The journey began in 2012 and led to the completion of Phase One in 2019, which saw the opening of a 63-seat ground floor cinema and café.

In 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council secured £9.8 million of government funding, including support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to invest in Wellington’s cultural and leisure economy. Part of this funding has enabled the purchase of the adjoining former bank building and the ongoing restoration of its upper floors.

Wellington Orbit from above after latest milestones were achieved. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

In recent months, the council says the project has seen substantial progress, with roof repairs and window replacements amongst the key achievements.

The roof has undergone extensive refurbishment to replace decayed timber and now features a stabilised and reinforced structure. New timber window frames and double glazing, designed to meet conservation standards, will also improve both energy efficiency and noise reduction.

Inside, the transformation continues with new partitions, ceilings, electrical and mechanical installations, as well as the development of toilet blocks, stairways and a new boardroom. The studio space’s vaulted ceiling has also begun to take shape, showcasing its potential to host a wide range of creative and community activities in the future.

Another major milestone will come later this month with the installation of a new lift, funded by the Veolia Environmental Trust, which will provide full accessibility throughout the building.

Wellington Orbit is also looking to involve the community in the final stages of the major project, with opportunities for local apprentices and students to help decorate and prepare the new spaces later this year.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: "Each phase of the Wellington Orbit project brings us closer to a vibrant, multi-purpose cultural hub for Wellington, a place where everyone is welcome and inspired.

"The realisation of this vision has been years in the making, and it is thanks to this council investment and support of Wellington Orbit’s board, staff, volunteers, partners and the wider community that this shared vision is becoming a reality.

"Having these additional spaces in a building at the heart of the town can only enhance what Wellington has to offer and drive more footfall to the town."

Local contractor Pave Aways is leading the construction work, with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Innovation Telford (BiT) overseeing the project delivery.