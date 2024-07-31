Driver killed in New Year's Day roundabout crash reached 111mph after drinking an inhaling laughing gas

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Keiron Roy Smith, aged 21, was driving friends Armani Williams and Kyra Heywood home from a night out at Pussycats nightclub in Wellington when he crashed a Volkswagen Golf R in nearby Whitchurch Road in the early hours of the morning.

An inquest into his death at Shropshire Coroner's Court in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Smith drove straight over a roundabout with Haybridge Road and all three people in the car were ejected from the vehicle due to not having put their seatbelts on properly.

Mr Smith, who worked as a road maintenance technician, died at the scene, while Mr Williams and Miss Heywood were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A toxicology report showed that Mr Smith had 147 microgrammes of alcohol per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit in England and Wales is 80mcg. He also tested positive for nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas.

Records from a telematics device showed that Mr Smith had driven at 111mph before the crash.

A witness statement from Mr Williams, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, was read to the courtroom by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Mr Williams said that he had been given lifts by Mr Smith a number of times before and that he had "always felt safe".