Charging laptop sparks house fire in Wellington

Two fire engines were sent to Haybridge Avenue early this morning. The small fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.34pm on Wednesday, November 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Wellington.

"Small fire involving a laptop battery on charge. Fire was found to be out upon arrival of fire service personnel. Inspection only and advice given regarding disposal."

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots and make sure the area was safe.