Woman killed in two-car collision on the A442 in Telford

By Megan Jones

A woman has died following a two-car collision in Telford yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the A442, near to Long Lane Café north of Wellington at 3.46pm on Sunday, November 27.

Fire, police and ambulance staff including a Midlands Air Ambulance rushed to the scene of the collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two patients, one from each car.

“A woman was found to have suffered critical injuries in the collision and sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A man, from the second car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.”

The road was closed for a number of hours following the incident.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

