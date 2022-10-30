Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Electrical fault sparks car fire in Wellington

By Paul JenkinsWellingtonPublished: Last Updated:

An electrical fault is believed to have caused a car fire in Wellington.

Electrical fault sparks car fire in Wellington

A crew from Wellington attended the car-fire, outside a property in Admaston Road at around 3.15pm.

They quickly extinguished the blaze which had spread to around ten-per-cent of the large four wheel drive vehicle.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News