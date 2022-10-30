Electrical fault sparks car fire in Wellington

A crew from Wellington attended the car-fire, outside a property in Admaston Road at around 3.15pm.
They quickly extinguished the blaze which had spread to around ten-per-cent of the large four wheel drive vehicle.
An electrical fault is believed to have caused a car fire in Wellington.
A crew from Wellington attended the car-fire, outside a property in Admaston Road at around 3.15pm.
They quickly extinguished the blaze which had spread to around ten-per-cent of the large four wheel drive vehicle.