Garden party to raise funds for debt charity

Telford Debt Centre, run by the charity Christians Against Poverty, will hold the event in Wellington on June 18 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.
Tickets, priced £10, are available on 07815 864568 or by emailing Rita_Church@sky.com
A charity which provides support for people struggling with debt hosts a fundraising garden party next month.
Telford Debt Centre, run by the charity Christians Against Poverty, will hold the event in Wellington on June 18 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.
Tickets, priced £10, are available on 07815 864568 or by emailing Rita_Church@sky.com