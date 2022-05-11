Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Garden party to raise funds for debt charity

By Mark AndrewsWellingtonPublished:

A charity which provides support for people struggling with debt hosts a fundraising garden party next month.

Telford Debt Centre, run by the charity Christians Against Poverty, will hold the event in Wellington on June 18 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available on 07815 864568 or by emailing Rita_Church@sky.com

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News