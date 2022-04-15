Matt Minor will be running the Mature Club and Cocktail Bar

Matt Minor, aged 36, officially opens the doors of Mature Club and Cocktail Bar in Wellington on Friday night, and is hoping his business plan will prove a winner with clubbers.

He hopes that people will want to see what he has planned for the premises in The Parade and that he has hit on a winning formula to attract people of all ages looking for a great night out.

Matt said: "As a disc jockey I have played at my own events and also locally in Telford and elsewhere such as Wolverhampton.

"Music is my passion and seeing people smiling and dancing is what drives me forward.

"I have always wanted to own my own club and this opportunity has arisen and was something that was too good to turn down.

"I have been a disc jockey since I was 13-years-old and this really has been my dream.

"I think that I have come up with the perfect business plan to attract customers.

"There will be a cocktail bar for the over 25-year-olds, which will open from noon until 12pm today and on Saturday and Sunday because of the Bank Holiday.

"Usually this will be open at those times on Friday and Saturday and there will be no charge for entry to that room.

"The other two rooms will be open to over 18-year-olds from 9pm to 4am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Bank Holiday, and will usually be open on Fridays and Saturdays.

"There will be free entry tonight and admission will be £5 for Saturday and Sunday.

"I took over the club only two weeks ago and have since managed to staff it and stock it and had alarms checked and fitted.

"It has been a major exercise and has also included touch-ups with paint.