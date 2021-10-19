Tumble dryer blaze at Telford pet shop

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Fire crews were called to Pets at Home at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford this morning, shortly after 9.30am.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, but the blaze was out before firefighters arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.35am we received a call reporting a fire classified as property fire in Wellington. Tumble dryer fire which was out on arrival. No equipment used, tumble dryer removed to fresh air and advice given.