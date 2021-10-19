Tumble dryer blaze at Telford pet shop

Fire crews were called to Pets at Home at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford this morning, shortly after 9.30am.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene, but the blaze was out before firefighters arrived.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.35am we received a call reporting a fire classified as property fire in Wellington. Tumble dryer fire which was out on arrival. No equipment used, tumble dryer removed to fresh air and advice given.
"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford. An Operations officer was in attendance."