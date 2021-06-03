Concern over redevelopment plans for former pub site

The Haygate, Wellington, pictured before its 2019 demolition. Photo: Google

The Haygate, in Wellington, was demolished more than two years ago and Rayners Enterprises Inc proposes building a three-storey block of 18 one-and two-bedroom homes in its place.

Wellington Town Council Planning Committee member John Latter noted that the blueprints include one parking space per flat, and said this would be insufficent and could push visitors’ and some residents’ cars onto nearby streets.

The committee agreed to object to the plans on the grounds of overdevelopment and insufficient parking, and Councillor Stephen DeLauney criticised the “bloody awful” which some members of the public have also criticised as “soulless” and out-of-keeping with the area.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will decide on the application at a later date.

Cllr Latter said: “At least some of the two-bedroom apartments are going to have two cars and will get visitors.

“It’s all double-yellow lines around there, no on-street parking.”

He said most of the 25 objections already registered online made the same point.

“The look of the building is not great,” he added. “It is probably one storey too high. It would stand out above all the other buildings in the area and dominate them.”

Cllr DeLauney said: “Basically, it’s a bloody awful-looking building. There’s no other way of looking at it.”

Councillor John Alvey, whose Haygate ward includes the third-of-an-acre site, agreed it was “vile” and “in no way in-keeping with the landscape”.

Councillor Dorothy Roberts defended the design.

“It’s a bit different, but everyone shouldn’t be down on it because it’s a bit different,” she said.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Paul Harris of Cadsquare Midlands Ltd on behalf of Rayners Enterprises, said the design would “reference key characteristics” of the surrounding area.

“The units will reflect and take inspiration from the eclectic nature of the adjoining and nearby properties while taking a more modern twist,” he writes.

Mr Harris also describes Haygate Road as a “highly sustainable location”, close to bus routes and within walking distance of Wellington railway station.

Residents and business owners near the site have been consulted.