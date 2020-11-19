Two taken to hospital after police car in Telford crash

The aftermath of the crash in Wellington

The police car and a white Suzuki were involved in a smash in Wellington that sent the white car through a brick wall adjoining a nearby car park, ending up on its side.

The two cars collided at the junction of Victoria Road and Chapel Lane, between the two Victoria Road car parks, at about 10.30am.

The car ended up on its side having hit a brick wall

Jordan Eggington of the West Midlands Ambulance Service said a driver and pedestrian were taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for treatment and that their injuries were minor, adding: “We were called at 10.29am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) on Chapel Lane in Wellington. We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Crews treated one man, who was driving one of the vehicles, for minor injuries and he was taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment. A pedestrian, a man, who was injured whilst moving out the way of the RTC, was treated for minor injuries and also taken to Princess Royal Hospital.”

The crash happened at Victoria Road in Wellington

Police closed Victoria Road at both ends and both cars were being recovered about two hours after the crash, with the white car being lifted out of the verge.