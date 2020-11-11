Shropshire firms boost school football teams' bid in national competition

Two Shropshire companies have sponsored a school's football teams for their new campaign in a national competition.

Showing off the new kits are, from left (back): Matt Smith, Richard Gummery and Matt Backer, with (front) Simon MacDonald, Will Smithson and Andy Smith
For the first time in recent history, Ercall Wood Academy's Year 8, 9 and 10 teams will enter the English Schools' Football Association National Cup, and to boot they will enter with a brand new kit.

The new kit has been sponsored by Shropshire businesses Smash Life and Ultimate Fitness, and supplied by Baker & Son Schoolwear of Wellington.

Head of PE at the school, Will Smithson, said: "We are extremely grateful for this and can not wait to see the students in action very soon.

"Smash Life work with kids in care, and they do mentoring.

"They've been brilliant with our kids in care."

He said he was excited to give the children the experience of representing the school in wider competitions.

Simon MacDonald from Shrewsbury-based Ultimate Fitness said: “Its great to be able to support Ercall Wood school in their quest for sporting success."

Matt Smith from Smash Life said: “Ensuring young people have the opportunity to follow their passion is what we strive for and we are excited to follow the teams' progress in the competition."

Learn more about the businesses at smashlifeuk.com/ and ultimatefitnessevents.uk/.

