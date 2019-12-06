Shopwatch scheme launched in Wellington in bid to cut crime

Wellington Town Council and West Mercia Police have launched the scheme. Safer trading and improved connectivity between shops will be promoted as part of the new initiative.

Wellington town clerk Karen Roper said: “We have funded new information-sharing software with the aim of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Wellington’s shops are being offered this service free of charge and they will be able to share business crime information with other traders and West Mercia Police securely online.

“The police control the administrative information and businesses receive alerts, photographs of offenders, news and updates through their phones, desktops or other devices.

“Additionally they will be able to instantly report incidents or intelligence including uploading photographs straight to other users."

Ms Roper said she hoped every business in the town would sign up for the offer.

“Our aim is to help businesses work with police and other traders to combat shoplifting and other anti-social behaviour to make Wellington a safer place to trade, live and visit,” she said.

“The town council believes Shopwatch is an asset to the town and will demonstrate the value of working together and looking out for each other. We hope every business will take up the offer.”

Tony Nicolls of Ken Francis Butchers, one of the first businesses to sign up to the Shopwatch scheme, said: “We are delighted to be working with other retailers and the police to help make Wellington as prosperous and safe as it can be and are grateful to the town council for supporting this new technology.

“There is a real buzz in the town – particularly since Wellington was named as a Great British High Street finalist - this just helps to give our customers and visitors to the town an even better service.”