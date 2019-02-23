Businesses 'suffering' since the closure of Wellington Post Office

Councillor Lee Carter said it has been too long since it originally closed, and that it was time for the service to reopen.

It has now been shut on and off for over a month, first closing on January 22 and missing its own deadlines to reopen.

A temporary postmaster has been brought in to try and reopen the shop.

Wellington Town Councillor Lee Carter, who represents College ward and is Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: "It's been more than long enough now, they need to get a move on.

"I've been in constant contact with the chief executive and the network operations director of the post office since the middle of January, when the first closure happened and I know the town council have been working closely with them as well.

"They have told me they continue to be committed to Wellington and guarantee they will reopen soon.

"As a council we've been patient and tried to work with them, offering them support that they have said they don't need.

"It's a vital service in Wellington used by both the public and businesses. People need passports, foreign currency and all the other services they offer."

Advertising

Declining

Councillor Carter said frustration is building in the town as the issue continues.

"The closure has also affected footfall in the town which has meant other shop owners have suffered," he said.

"The post office has a temporary operator and we've been told the closure now is for the new operator to get the systems and staff in place to open. However we are all aware the frustration is building as it's declining residents of a good service that they rely on.

Advertising

"The post office keep saying they want to open as soon as possible so now we'll have to see if that point comes soon."

Sheila Tapster, spokeswoman for the Post Office, said: "We are working with the temporary postmaster to restore a service to the store as soon as possible.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the branch not being open as we understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.”

The Wellington branch closed on January 22 before opening again on January 30. It has shut again since.

Those who need to visit a post office can visit branches in Brooklands, Leegomery, Admaston and Hadley.