Severn Trent apologises to Shifnal residents for second day of water supply issues

The water company has explained that disruption is due to a burst water pipe in the area.

Severn Trent began investigating the supply issues shortly before 3pm on Wednesday (December 3).

Repair work to fix the burst main continued into Thursday, and the water company expects the issue to be resolved by 10pm.

An update to customers at 6.10pm said: "We are very sorry if you are still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the TF11 area of Shifnal due to the burst water pipe.

"Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed by 10pm.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."