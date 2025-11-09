Shifnal 'infrastructure enhancements' will be needed to cope with housing plans says council

Campaign group Shifnal Matters, which has voiced worries over the level of housing developments in the town in recent years, this week called for protection against any new schemes - until either infrastructure is in place or Shropshire Council has a valid local plan.

It comes after a number of recent housing proposals were revealed for the town.

They total around 200 new homes, while campaigners have also pointed to the potential impact of 800 homes proposed for neighbouring Albrighton.

Shropshire Council has now responded to the group.

It says that the authority's lack of a five-year land supply - a stock of planned housing councils are required to have in place - means it must take a presumption "in favour of sustainable development".