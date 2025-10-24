Shifnal set for new play park amid £370k plan including upgrades for three other play areas

Shifnal Town Council has officially launched the tender process to find a contractor to design and build a landmark new play area in Wheatfield Drive, marking the start of the largest project the council has ever undertaken.

The ambitious project includes the development of a dedicated new space targeting teenagers at the Wheatfield Drive site, alongside significant refurbishment of existing parks: the current play area at Jubilee Park in Dyas Close, and the play area in Curriers Lane.

The combined budget for all three areas is estimated to be between £320,000 and £370,000 dependent on successful designs.

The Mayor of Shifnal Councillor Paul Willliamson.

The funding has been sourced solely from the Community Infrastructure Levy that is collected from new housing developments in the town.

The tender officially opened at the end of September, with interested parties required to submit their designs by December 5.

The council has said that following the submission phase, the selection process will heavily involve the community.

In January the public will be invited to vote for their top four favourite designs, and then on February 20 the council will award the contract after narrowing the selection down to two final designs.

Work is scheduled to commence in early spring, beginning a rolling programme of improvements across all sites.

Mayor of Shifnal Paul Williamson expressed his excitement at the plans.

He said: “This project is about delivering on a promise to our community: a promise to provide exceptional, enduring spaces for every resident.

"We want every child and young person in Shifnal to have access to safe, fun, and inclusive play facilities that stand the test of time.

"This substantial investment is the single largest project our council has ever led, and it signals our commitment to improving the quality of life for our young families and our growing population in Shifnal.”

The winning contractor will be expected to meet comprehensive criteria, incorporating feedback received from a public consultation earlier this year that received 89 responses.

Key requirements include an 'inclusive design', with the council saying it will be a "mandatory requirement for designs to demonstrate fully inclusive play value, promoting the social model of disability".

Equipment must cater to swinging, climbing, sliding, imagination play and sensory play, while each refurbished or new play area must feature a distinct “centrepiece” item.

The designs for the Wheatfield Drive site must also incorporate popular features, including a covered seating area.

Furthermore, the council’s estates committee has recommended that two new pathways be incorporated into the Wheatfield Drive site, linking the teenage shelter area and the existing multi-use games area to the proposed new play area, effectively creating a new walking loop for park users.