Council says dispute over 3,000 homes development near Tong should not be settled in the courts

A council and major landowner could be squaring up for a battle in the courts over the future of plans for nearly 3,000 homes on green belt land.

Shropshire Council says the dispute should be settled in the local plan examination not the courts Shropshire Council and the Bradford Estates, which manages around 12,000 acres of land on Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, are in dispute over the authority's local plan process.