Temporary permission granted for traveller site on green belt land

Councillors have granted temporary approval for the site

Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee agreed to approve plans for a privately-owned traveller site in Tong Forge, which has been home to the Quinn family since late 2021.

Councillors voted in line with a recommendation from planning officers to allow the family to remain on site for 12 months, with four separate pitches to accommodate seven adult family members as well as a number of children.

Officers said this temporary permission would give time for the council’s new Local Plan to progress, which will bring more clarity over proposed new planning policies regarding gypsy and traveller sites.

They also said it would allow time for other potential sites to be explored.

The application, which followed a previous proposal which was refused last year, said the family’s personal circumstances – namely the children’s education and the health needs of other family members – met the ‘very special circumstances’ required for any Green Belt development.

It also stressed there were no available pitches on existing sites.

Thirty-four letters of support were received from local businesses, friends, sports clubs, Shifnal Primary School, the parish church and the local postman.

However Tong Parish Council objected to the application along with one member of the public, on the grounds that the site lies within the county green belt and is in an unsustainable location, away from any settlements.

Two members of the public spoke at the meeting – one in support of the application and one against.

Clive Roberts, representing Tong Parish Council, also addressed the committee, saying the Green Belt designation should be given more weight and that the claims over the family’s personal circumstances could be applied to any site.

A statement was read by Councillor Ed Bird, who represents Shifnal South and Cosford, which includes Tong, in which he expressed his concerns over the application.

Councillor Bird said: “Green Belt designation is intended to protect an area from inappropriate development.

“In my view, the information that has been submitted relating to the applicant’s children and a relative in need of medical attention, and of the lack of alternative sites, does not amount to ‘very special circumstances’ which would justify setting aside the relevant planning policies.”

The family’s planning agent Trevor Mennell disputed this, arguing that the children’s needs “hold significant weight”.

He urged the committee to go one step further than the officer’s recommendation and grant permanent permission for the family to stay on the site.

Mr Mennell added: “Overall, it has been established that there is an absence of alternative sites while the personal circumstances of the Quinn family weigh heavily in favour of a local settled base.”

Councillor Tony Parsons said he had been impressed with the “immaculate” appearance of the site on a visit that morning, adding: “It obviously is in the Green Belt but it is screened on all four sides by vegetation and trees.”

Councillor Julia Buckley said the “whole situation could have been avoided” if the council had planned ahead to provide enough traveller sites.