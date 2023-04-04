Traveller family bidding to stay on unauthorised site near Shifnal

Shirehall, Shrewsbury

The site, near Tong Forge, has been occupied by the Quinn family since late 2021, and Shropshire Council planners now say they should be granted permission to stay there in the short-term.

The application, which follows a previous proposal which was refused last year, says the family’s personal circumstances and the lack of available alternative sites means they need to stay put.

Thirty-four letters of support from local businesses, friends, sports clubs, Shifnal Primary School, the parish church and the local postman have been submitted to the council in a show of community support for the family's application.

They describe the Quinns as “honest,” “hard-working” and “an asset to the community”.

However Tong Parish Council objected to the application along with one member of the public, on the grounds that the site lies within the Green Belt and is in an unsustainable location, away from any settlements.

They also raised questions over the family’s traveller status and whether alternative locations had been explored.

A report by planning officer Mike Davies says the council has verified the traveller status of all family members who will be living on the site.

It says: “The council’s gypsy liaison officer has verified that the applicant and the occupiers of the site are all travellers. He has knowledge of the family from when he worked for Telford and Wrekin Council.”

The liaison officer confirmed the family has local ties and added: “Shropshire Council has no vacant sites at present and Telford and Wrekin Council do not have any pitches available either.”

The plans are for four pitches to accommodate the Quinns and their extended family, including children aged between four and 13.

Each pitch will include a static caravan and a touring caravan. There will also be amenity blocks providing cooking, washing and living areas, along with a pony paddock.

Mr Davies’s report says that while the land is in the Green Belt, it is well screened and so the change of use “will not result in substantial harm”.

He adds that the previous application was refused due to a lack of information about the family’s circumstances and local connections, but this has now been supplied.

The report says the children on site have been attending local schools since October 2021, and evidence has also been provided about the medical needs of other family members which need to be taken into consideration.

It concludes that temporary permission should be granted for 12 months, “to allow them to explore alternative sites”.