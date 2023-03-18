Notification Settings

Paramedics sent as vehicle hits tree and rolls onto roof in Shifnal

By Nick HumphreysShifnalPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Paramedics were sent out after a vehicle hit a tree and rolled onto its roof in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened in Coppice Green Lane in Shifnal shortly before 3am. Nobody was trapped, but paramedics, police and firefighters were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.59am on Saturday, March 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a one-vehicle RTC in Shifnal.

"Vehicle had hit a tree and rolled onto roof. No persons trapped. One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

