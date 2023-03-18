The collision happened in Coppice Green Lane in Shifnal shortly before 3am. Nobody was trapped, but paramedics, police and firefighters were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.59am on Saturday, March 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a one-vehicle RTC in Shifnal.

"Vehicle had hit a tree and rolled onto roof. No persons trapped. One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central.